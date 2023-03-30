Elderly Upstate New York Man Dead After Historic Home Explodes
A home fire at a historic Upstate New York home caused an "explosion" leading to an elderly man's death.
On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation into a fatal home fire.
One Man Found Dead After House Fire In The Village Of Catskill, New York
Around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, New York State Police from the Catskill barracks along with Greene County Fire Department responded to 193 Main Street in the village of Catskill for a report of a structure fire.
Arriving first responders found the home fully engulfed in flames, police say.
"The fire had a huge head start," Catskill Fire Company, Inc. stated about the blaze
The home was built in 1840, according to Zillow. The property has 7 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and approximately 2,092 square feet of floor space.
Oxygen Tanks Explode Inside Catskill, New York Home
The fire caused oxygen tanks to explode, according to fire officials.
"A loud explosion rocked the home and was heard and felt thru the village. This was caused by home oxygen tanks," Catskill Fire Company, Inc. said.
After the fire was put out there was one man residence who officials couldn't find.
Greene County, New York Man Found Dead Following Home Fire
He was eventually found dead inside the home.
"We are truly saddened that the situation did not have a good ending for a member of the community," Catskill Fire Company, Inc. stated
Police later identified him as 74-year-old Harry Braker of Catskill.
The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, according to New York State Police.