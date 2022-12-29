Elderly New York Man Killed In Fire Just After Xmas In Hudson Valley

Just hours after Christmas, an elderly Hudson Valley man lost his life in a home fire.

On Wednesday, New York State Police From Troop K confirmed an investigation into a fatal fire in Westchester County.

Westchester County Man Killed In Fire Just After Christmas

On December 26, 2022, around 9:20 a.m., New York State Police and the Somers Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fatal structure fire on Barlow Court in the town of Somers.

Arriving firefighters reported a 2-story home was on fire, with visible smoke coming from the home.

Members of the Yorktown Fire Department joined. Firefighters tried to conduct a primary search of the building for any victims but were unable to search the fire room due to heavy fire conditions, officials say.

About 60 firefighters helped to put out the blaze. No firefighters were injured.

Man Found Dead Inside Somers, New York Home After Fire Put Out

After the blaze was put out, officials found a man in his 70s dead in what's described as "the fire room."

New York State Police later identified the man as 72-year-old Richard Jordan.

No one else was inside the two-story home at the time of the blaze, according to New York State Police.

This marks the second fatal fire in Somers in 2022, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department.

Cause Of Fire Under Investigation

The fire is currently under investigation by the Westchester County Department of Emergency Services Cause & Origin team and the New York State Police.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but police don't suspect foul play.

"This investigation remains ongoing, but no evidence of suspicious activity has been found at this time," New York State Police stated in a press release.

