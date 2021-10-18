There’s nothing like a fine meal at a gourmet restaurant, especially at an exciting new restaurant. We’ve got a brand new steakhouse opening up this week in Dutchess County, and a peek at the menu has me pretty excited. Not to mention hungry.

The Station Grille, a new restaurant with an upscale feel and casual vibe, opens this week at 2578 Route 55 in Poughquag. Whether you’re looking for a 24 ounce Porterhouse or a Hot Nashville chicken sandwich, The Station Grille can accommodate you. They’ve got chowder and chili by the crock, French onion soup and nachos and wings. You can also go fancy gourmet with escargot, lobster and shrimp baguette or burrata. And the steaks. If you love a good steak, The Station Grille has a bigger selection than most steakhouses. Plus sandwiches, salads and incredible desserts.

Want to enjoy a drink in Poughquag? The River Grille will be offering fine craft cocktails, an extensive selection of wine and bourbon, and 20 beers on tap. It looks as though there is something for everyone and something to satisfy every craving you may have at this new steakhouse. It’s a steakhouse, but there are also plenty of choices for a vegetarian.

After having to watch so many Dutchess County restaurants close during the global pandemic, it’s great to see a brand new restaurant opening. The Station Grille is scheduled to open this Thursday, Oct. 21 on Route 55 in Poughquag. To find out more and take a peek at the menu, visit The Station Grille website.

