Dutchess County Sheriff Honored for 50 Years in Law Enforcement
If you noticed a large number of police cars and fire trucks in Dutchess County during the Tuesday morning commute, here's why.
Readers to Hudson Valley Post told us their Tuesday morning commute was altered in Dutchess County due to a large number of police cars and fire trucks in the Poughkeepsie area, with some roads being blocked.
Turns out, it was all to celebrate Dutchess County Sheriff Butch Anderson. Anderson was escorted from Pawling to Poughkeepsie Tuesday morning for a ceremony to celebrate his 50th year in law enforcement.
Below is a statement Anderson released about the event and photos:
Today was wonderful, amazing and humbling. As I drove escorted into Poughkeepsie from Pawling, the route was lined with fire trucks, flags, signs & well wishers.
When I arrived at the Dutchess County Law Enforcement Center for the dedication I was met by members of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office , local Dutchess County Officials, family, friends and supporters. They shut down traffic on Parker Avenue. Amazing!
This was all done to mark my 50th Anniversary in law enforcement at DCSO.
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro presented me with a plaque acknowledging my service to our community.
It was a day and an event that I will never forget. I am so thankful to everyone who has supported me through these years of service