If you noticed a large number of police cars and fire trucks in Dutchess County during the Tuesday morning commute, here's why.

Readers to Hudson Valley Post told us their Tuesday morning commute was altered in Dutchess County due to a large number of police cars and fire trucks in the Poughkeepsie area, with some roads being blocked.

Turns out, it was all to celebrate Dutchess County Sheriff Butch Anderson. Anderson was escorted from Pawling to Poughkeepsie Tuesday morning for a ceremony to celebrate his 50th year in law enforcement.

Below is a statement Anderson released about the event and photos: