Dutchess County Sheriff Dies After Serving Area For Over 50 Years

The Hudson Valley is mourning the loss of Sheriff Butch Anderson who served the community for over 50 years.

Dutchess County Sheriff Adrian “Butch” Anderson passed away.

"Our community has lost a true hero, and words hardly feel like enough to articulate the full debt of gratitude we owe to the Sheriff and his loved one," Senator Sue Serino stated. "Sheriff Butch Anderson was not only a dear personal friend, but someone who felt like a father, a brother, and confidant to everyone who crossed his path. He truly was a steadfast and selfless leader who treated our whole community like family."

Butch Anderson/FB

Anderson was born and raised in Pawling where he continued to live until his death.

Anderson entered a career in law enforcement when he was appointed Deputy Sheriff with the Dutchess County Sheriffs Office in 1970. After working primarily in the Harlem Valley section of Dutchess County he was promoted to Detective and then assigned to the Major Case Squad, according to his bio.

Butch Anderson/FB

In 1993, Sheriff Anderson was appointed Dutchess County Undersheriff. In 1999, Anderson was elected as the Chief Law Enforcement Officer for Dutchess County, when he became the Sheriff of Dutchess County. Sheriff Anderson has continued to be elected and serve as Dutchess County’s Sheriff until his death in late September 2021.

"The Town of Poughkeepsie PBA sends it's condolences to the members of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and the family of Sheriff Adrian "Butch" Anderson after learning of his passing this morning," the Town of Poughkeepsie PBA wrote on Facebook.

Butch Anderson/FB

During his career, Anderson was awarded numerous citations for in the line of duty accomplishments, which included five Combat Crosses.

"Nikki and I are devastated by the news of the passing of our friend Dutchess County Sheriff Butch Anderson," Assemblyman (99th NYS Assembly District) Colin Schmitt said. "Rest In Peace Butch. Thank you for your lifetime of service to the safety and well-being of not only your home county but our entire region, state and nation."

Butch Anderson/FB

In December 2020 Anderson was honored for 50 years in law enforcment. You can see photos of that celebration below: