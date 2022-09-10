8 Dutchess County, NY Apple Orchards to Visit Fall, 2022
My girlfriend lives in the Capital Region, a little north of where I used to live. I keep telling her that she'll have to come down to the Hudson Valley for all the fall festivities we have to offer. I even told her once SNL makes fun of your region and its apple picking, you know that you got something worthwhile.
I told her we have to get her to walk the Walkway Over the Hudson when the trees are at peak foliage. I said how we will have to hit up a number of my favorite hiking trails around the area, like Nuclear Lake, Dover Stone Church, Norrie Point, Stissing Mountain, and more. And of course, we are going to have to go apple picking and enjoy some delicious Hudson Valley cider and cider donuts. I have yet to find a region that does apple season any better than ours.
So, if you too are looking ahead to fall and all the activities to do with your partner, friends, and family, look no further than these Dutchess County orchards!
Barton Orchards
4.0 Stars, 1,480 Google Reviews
63 Apple Tree Ln, Poughquag, NY 12570
Fishkill Farms
4.4 Stars, 1,554 Google Reviews
9 Fishkill Farm Rd, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
Terhune Orchards
4.0 Stars, 5 Google Reviews
761 North Ave, Salt Point, NY 12578
The Apple Core
4.6 Stars, 186 Google Reviews
462 Noxon Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
Dykeman Farm
4.9 Stars, 58 Google Reviews
31 Dykeman Ln, Pawling, NY 12564
Meadowbrook Farm
4.7 Stars, 276 Google Reviews
29 Old Myers Corners Rd, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
Shady Knoll Orchards & Distillery LLC
5.0 stars, 3 Google Reviews
37 Brush Hill Rd, Millbrook, NY 12545
Poughkeepsie Farm Project
4.7 Stars, 27 Reviews
51 Vassar Farm Ln, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
Need any more ideas? Here are last year's top picks for apple picking!