8 Dutchess County, NY Apple Orchards to Visit Fall, 2022

My girlfriend lives in the Capital Region, a little north of where I used to live. I keep telling her that she'll have to come down to the Hudson Valley for all the fall festivities we have to offer. I even told her once SNL makes fun of your region and its apple picking, you know that you got something worthwhile.

I told her we have to get her to walk the Walkway Over the Hudson when the trees are at peak foliage. I said how we will have to hit up a number of my favorite hiking trails around the area, like Nuclear Lake, Dover Stone Church, Norrie Point, Stissing Mountain, and more. And of course, we are going to have to go apple picking and enjoy some delicious Hudson Valley cider and cider donuts. I have yet to find a region that does apple season any better than ours.

So, if you too are looking ahead to fall and all the activities to do with your partner, friends, and family, look no further than these Dutchess County orchards!

4.0 Stars, 1,480 Google Reviews

63 Apple Tree Ln, Poughquag, NY 12570

(845) 227-2306

4.4 Stars, 1,554 Google Reviews

9 Fishkill Farm Rd, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

(845) 897-4377

4.0 Stars, 5 Google Reviews

761 North Ave, Salt Point, NY 12578

(845) 266-5382

4.6 Stars, 186 Google Reviews

462 Noxon Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

(845) 471-2879

4.9 Stars, 58 Google Reviews

31 Dykeman Ln, Pawling, NY 12564

(845) 832-6068

4.7 Stars, 276 Google Reviews

29 Old Myers Corners Rd, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

(845) 297-3002

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shady Knoll Distillery (@shady_knoll_distillery)

5.0 stars, 3 Google Reviews

37 Brush Hill Rd, Millbrook, NY 12545

4.7 Stars, 27 Reviews

51 Vassar Farm Ln, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

(845) 516-1100

Need any more ideas? Here are last year's top picks for apple picking!

Hudson Valley's Top Apple Picking Guide for 2021

Hard cider has also grown so much in the Hudson Valley. Local cideries have expanded and given residents the chance to learn about the process and bring back the once forgotten excitement of hard cider.

There's one thing we may have forgotten, the must have, apple picking picture for all of social media. Be sure to grab your favorite fall attire, the cutest boots and head on over to one of these local apple picking farms. Along with making sure you get your festive shot in, you can also join in on hayrides, u pick sessions and of course, apple cider donuts.

Here are the top places within the Hudson Valley to go apple picking.





9 Places To Pick Apples In WNY