5 Reasons to Volunteer at the Hudson River Craft Beer Festival

They say to save the best for last, and as summer winds down, the Hudson Valley is setting their eyes on Riverfront park. The Hudson River Craft Beer Festival is back in Beacon on September 17th, and the best way to enjoy it is to be a volunteer!

Beautiful weather, delicious food, and amazing beer are the hallmarks of the Hudson River Craft Beer Festival, hosted by Townsquare Media (owner of this website). Next to the sparkling Hudson River (and conveniently located steps away from the Beacon Metro-North train station), there's something for everyone. The most immersive experience, however, is available when you volunteer (don't worry, you can still drink beer!). Here are the five reasons to join us on September 17th.

Reason #1: Free Beer!

Good news: you can drink while you work! While volunteers are pouring beer for attendees, they are also allowed to sample. We only ask that you drink responsibly. That means you get to try some of the best craft beers in the world for free!

Reason #2: Free Admission

Here's so much to see and do at the Hudson River Craft Beer Festival. From food trucks to live music to (of course) beer, it's one of the most fun events in the Hudson Valley. All volunteers receive free admission.

Reason #3: You're Become an Official BREW CREW Member

When you volunteer, you be come an official member of the BREW CREW, an awesome group of people who get great future perks from their favorite radio stations! You'll gain access to a private Facebook group and have first dibs on extra tickets to events at Bethel Woods and other local venues. Plus, it's a great way to meet new friends. Many BREW CREW members have created meetups and other events to stay in touch.

Reason #4: Free Gear

All volunteers will receive an exclusive BREW CREW t-shirt when they check in. Volunteers are asked to wear it during the festival, but of course it's yours to keep as a collectors item from the event and to let everyone know you're now part of the BREW CREW.

Reason #5: Have Fun and Help Give Back to the Community

Volunteering at the HRCBF is so much fun that it's hard to call it "work". From the great people you'll meet to the amazing environment and beautiful setting on the Hudson River, you'll find yourself counting down to next year before it's even over. Click HERE to sign up, and check out another great even hosted by Townsquare Media, Beer, Bourbon, and Bacon below!

