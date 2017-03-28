Dutchess County Man Arrested After Firing Illegal Weapon

A Dutchess County man is behind bars after he allegedly fired from an illegal weapon following a dispute.

On Saturday, New York State Police from Poughkeepsie arrested 21-yeare-old Ian J. Irby of Poughkeepsie for criminal possession of a weapon, possessing a large capacity ammunition feeding device, felonies, and a misdemeanor charge for reckless endangerment.

Just after midnight on Saturday, troopers were sent to a dispute at a Town of LaGrange home. An investigation indicated that Irby discharged a bullet from his semi-auto pistol into the air as he was driving away from the residence, police say.

Irby was stopped by the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department and detained. When the firearm was recovered, it was discovered that he allegedly unlawfully possessed the handgun in New York and also possessed a high capacity magazine.

Irby was arraigned before the Town of Pleasant Valley Justice Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to the Town of LaGrange Court at a later date and time.

The State Police were assisted by the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office.