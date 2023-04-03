A Hudson Valley woman is in critical condition following a gruesome accident.

On Friday around 6:30 a.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call about a car crash on Route 9W Barclay Heights.

Serious Accident In Saugerties, New York, Highland Woman In Critical Condition

Police were told two cars were involved with one person trapped in a vehicle. Officers were also told the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene on foot.

PD: Drunk Ulster County Man Causes Serious Accident

A warrant was secured to obtain a blood sample from Martinez after Martinez refused to submit to a chemical test, officials say.

He suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention, police say.

Martinez was charged with leaving the scene of a serious personal injury automobile crash, a felony and DWI, and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Martinez was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and released to his attorney.

Route 9W in Saugerties was closed until around noon on Friday as officials investigated.

