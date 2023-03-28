SP: Drunk Hudson Valley Woman Crashes Into Ambulance On I-84 In New York

A number of first responders were injured after an alleged drunk driver crashed into an ambulance on I-84 in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police confirmed on Monday a woman was arrested following an accident with an ambulance on I-84.

Town of Wallkill Woman Arrested for DWI After a Collision With an Ambulance in the Town of Montgomery

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

On Sunday around 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to Interstate 84 westbound in the town of Montgomery for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

A 2014 Acura TL was involved in a collision with an ambulance. The driver of the Acura, 26-year-old Ragi Hill of the Town of Wallkill, was found by police standing outside her vehicle.

While speaking with Hill, troopers quickly alleged she was driving drunk at the time of the crash.

SP: Drunk Orange County Woman Crashes Into Ambulance, Many Injured

Drunk Driving Gpp loading...

Hill was charged with felony DWI and issued tickets for several vehicle and traffic violations. She was transported to Garnet Medical Center for medical evaluation.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Troopers then spoke with the operator of the Ambulnz Ambulance and its occupants.

The ambulance was not in an emergency operation at the time of the collision, police say. The driver of the ambulance and two passengers, both EMTs, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police say.

Ambulance MattGush loading...

All were sent to St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh. The driver suffered a shoulder injury. The EMT passengers were treated for undisclosed minor injuries.

She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Montgomery Court in May.

The Highest Paying Careers In 2023

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.