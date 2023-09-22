Drugs Cause Upstate New York To Put Hammer Through Hudson Valley Friend’s Skull

A Hudson Valley man admitted he attacked his friend who ended up with a “hammer put through his skull.”

A 40-year-old Ulster County man behind a hammer attack has been sentenced.

Olivebridge, New York Beats Friend With Hammer In The Town of Rochester

Google Google loading...

On December 30, 2022, 40-year-old Michael Latimore of Olivebridge, New York attacked his friend with a hammer in the Town of Rochester.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Latimore smashed his victim in the head over and over again, officials say. When police arrived on the scene, the victim was bleeding severely from his head injuries and had to be airlifted to Albany Medical Center.

Canva Canva loading...

The unnamed victim ended up surviving the attack.

Latimore later sent a text message that the victim had a “hammer put through his skull.”

Drugs Blamed For Attempted Murder Attack With Hammer In Ulster County

Latimore also told a witness that the two were doing drugs before the attack. A comment about Latimore's late wife caused him to snap and he turned the hammer into a weapon.

Canva Canva loading...

“Violent crime is a priority for this office, and we will take every measure to bring justice to victims and their loved ones and seek accountability for such violent offenders,” said Assistant District Attorney Paul Derohannesian, who serves as Bureau Chief of the General Felonies and DWI Unit.

Sentencing In Ulster County Court

In June Latimore pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the second degree.

On Thursday, the Ulster County District Attorney's Office announced Latimore was sentenced earlier this week to 12 years in state prison to be followed by five years post-release supervision.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.