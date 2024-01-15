Drink That Many ‘Love’ Is Gone Forever From New York State
A popular drink that many New York State residents "love" has been discontinued.
New York State residents were devastated to learn "11 Popular Food Items Are Gone Forever From New York State." Now, Hudson Valley Post has learned a popular soda is also gone from store shelves.
11 Foods You Can No Longer Buy In New York State
The full list of the 11 food items that will be discontinued in 2024 is below.
11 Foods You Can No Longer Buy In New York State
PepsiCo Says Goodbye to Popular Soda
PepsiCo has confirmed it discontinued its popular MTN Dew Energy drink.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
"After careful consideration, we will be discontinuing MTN DEW Energy," the company states. "We are incredibly grateful for your support. Fear not, Rockstar has your back for your energy needs. Find your flavor today!"
The Street states MTN DEW Energy was a soda that many customers "love."
The SodaSeekers Instagram page recently posted about the news.
"MTN DEW Energy is no more! Official channels announced earlier this year that the MTN Dew Energy line would be discontinued moving forward," the post reads. "At this time, there is no sign MTN Dew Kickstart is in danger of being discontinued."
Warning: All Should "Avoid" Traveling To This City In New York State
Read More: New York Is Crawling With Bed Bugs, 2 Cities Among Most Infested
The MTN Dew Energy website now directs you to the Rockstar energy drink. The following now appears on the website:
MTN DEW ENERGY CLOSING UP SHOP – DISCOVER ROCKSTAR ENERGY FOR YOUR ENERGY NEEDS. THANKS FOR THE SUPPORT, FAM!
You'll Want To Try These 5 New York State Sodas
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler