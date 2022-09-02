Doug Stanhope Set to Bring Laughs to Poughkeepsie This Weekend

Comedian Doug Stanhope is set to perform at Laugh It Up Comedy Club on Friday.

Doug Stanhope has been a stand-up comic since 1990, with material that favors caustic and often obscene observations of life in the style of Bill Hicks and Bill Burr, which he delivers while consuming alcohol.

Stanhope is known for his heavy alcohol consumption and is a self-confessed drunk. He describes himself as pro-choice and pro-drug. In an interview with PETA, Stanhope criticized the use of wild animals for entertainment purposes as well as the fur trade.

Television and Radio Appearances

Stanhope has a wide-ranging television resume that includes a one-time host of The Man Show on Comedy Central. He's also appeared on The Howard Stern Show, Comedy Central Presents, Premium Blend, NBC's Late Friday, Spy TV, BBC's Floor Show Live, and more. He also wrote and produced Fox's Invasion of the Hidden Cameras and has popped up on Fox News with Greta Van Susteren and The Jerry Springer Show. Stanhope has released numerous cd's and dvd's over the years and had a Showtime special in 2007 called No Refunds.

In 2010 he was the voice of America on the BBC's Charlie Brooker's Newswipe. Doug Stanhope's live comedy show is a must-see, he's a two-time winner of Time Out New York's "Best Comedy Performance of the Year".

Special Event at Laugh It Up Comedy Club

Doug Stanhope is an absolute comedy legend, and his appearances on the Howard Stern Show along with his girlfriend Bingo over the years were quite legendary. Having seen his last sold-out appearance in Poughkeepsie at Laugh It Up back in 2019, I can assure you this is a show not to miss. And it will sell out! Grab tickets before they are gone.

Tickets for a Special Event: Doug Stanhope this Friday, Sept. 2 at 8 pm at Laugh It Up Comedy Club are $45-$55 and are available through Laugh It Up Comedy Club's website here. The show is 18 and older.