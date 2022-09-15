List of Domestic and International Breweries Coming to HRCBF

The Hudson River Craft Beer Festival is quickly approaching! The annual event will be taking over River Front Park in Beacon this Saturday, September 17th from 1:30 to 5:30.

There will be over 140 beers for you to sample from! Not to mention, you can enjoy live music, food trucks, games and more!

In regards to the breweries that will be sampling, I am in awe by how far of a reach our festival has. HRCBF will be sampling works from all over the world. Of course, you have local states like Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and so on, but we also have a number of selections from the West Coast, including Oregon, California, and even all the way out from Hawaii.

Get our free mobile app

I'm impressed by the international pull that this festival gets. I was blown away when I saw that we will have breweries featured from places like Ukraine, South Korea, Germany, and Mexico!

Before the big day, take a look at the awesome list of breweries for yourself!

Non-Hudson Valley Breweries from New York State

Adirondack Brewery, Lake George, NY Awestruck Cider, Sidney, NY Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, Lafayette, NY Broken Bow Brewery, Tuckahoe, NY Brooklyn Brewery, Brooklyn, NY Buried Acorn Brewing Company, Syracuse, NY Captain Lawrence Brewing Company, Elmsford, NY Coney Island, Brewery, Brooklyn, NY Decadent Ales, Mamaroneck, NY Five Boroughs Brewing Company, Brooklyn, NY Frog Alley Brewing, Schenectady, NY Hamburg Brewing Company Ithaca Beer Company King’s Highway Fine Cider McKenzie;s Hard Cider Singlecut Beersmiths, Astoria, NY Sixpoint Brewery, Brooklyn, NY Southern Tier Brewing Company, Lakewood, NY Tradewinds Brewing Company, Riverhead NY Upstate Brewing Company, Elmira, New York

Non-Hudson Valley Breweries from Out of State

Ab InBev Efes Ukraine, Kyiv, Kyiv City, Ukraine Anchor Brewing Company, San Francisco, CA Anheuser-Busch, St. Louis, MO Bell's Brewery, Comstock, MI Cascade Brewing, Portland, OR Cisco Brewers, Nantucket Island, MA Citizen Cider, Burlington, VT Destihl Brewery, Normal, IL Devil's Backbone Brewing Company, Roseland VA Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Milton, DE DuClaw Brewing Company, Baltimore, MD Flying Dog Brewery, Frederick, MD Founders Brewing Co., Grand Rapids, MI Golden Road Brewing, Los Angeles, CA Goose Island Beer C. Chicago, IL Grupo Modelo, Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico High Point Brewing Company, Butler, NJ Hop Butcher For The World, Chicago, IL Hop Valley Brewing Company, Eugene, OR Kona Brewing Company, Kailua Kona, HI Montucky Cold Snacks, Bozeman, MT New Belgium Brewing company, Fort Collins, CO Press Premium Alcohol Seltzer, Milwaukee, WI Peak Organic Brewing Company, Portland, ME Reverie Brewing Company, Newtwon, CT Rogue Ales, Newport, OR Samuel Adams, Boston, MA Schilling Beer Co., Littleton, NH Shipyard Brewing Company, Portland, ME Simply Spiked Lemonade, Milwaukee, WI Spoetzl Brewery, Shiner, TX Stable 12 Brewing Company, Phoenixville, PA Switchback Brewing Company, Burlington, VT Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. Decorah, IA Truly Hard Cider, Boston, MA Two Roads Brewing Company, Stratford, CT WeldWerks Brewing Co., Greeley, CO White Claw Seltzer Works, Chicago, IL Woodchuck Cidery, Middlebury, VT Yuengling Brewery, Pottsville, PA

Non-Hudson Valley Breweries from Out of the Country

Ab InBev Efes Ukraine, Kyiv, Kyiv City, Ukraine Grupo Modelo, Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico Makku, Seoul, Seoul, South Korea Radeberger Gruppe, Frankfurt Am Main, Hessen, Germany Spaten-Franziskaner-Löwenbräu-Gruppe, Munich, Bayerin, Germany

For more information on the breweries featured from the Hudson Valley (yeah, there is even more), you can visit this article.

For the full list of beers that will be offered at Hudson River Craft Beer Festival, you can follow this link.

8 of the Best Breweries in New Paltz, NY, According to Google This list includes breweries around New Paltz, NY with a rating of 3.8+ on Google. This list does not include locations that are marked temporarily closed.

Top 25 Breweries and Wineries in the Catskills New York State, and especially the Catskill Mountains are home to some of the finest and award-winning locally crafted brews and wines. For tourists venturing upstate to hike or locals looking for a place to hang out, these are some of the top breweries and wineries in the Catskills to check out and support.