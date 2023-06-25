Does Getting an Out-of-State Ticket Hurt New York Drivers License?

Have you ever gotten a traffic ticket outside of New York?

With many Hudson Valley residents getting ready to head off to their summer vacations soon and some of us choosing to drive to our vacation destination this year instead of flying, we wanted to make sure we all understand what happens if you get a traffic ticket while driving outside of New York.

Out-of-State Traffic Tickets

If you plan to drive to your summer vacation this year and are anything like us and like to push the limits when it comes to speeding on some of the highways in the U.S., do you know what happens to your New York driver's license if you get a speeding ticket? First, I hope it doesn't happen to you but if it does, there are a few things you should be aware of once you are on the receiving end of a traffic violation because it could cost you big $$$!

Get a Ticket Outside of New York?

The most important thing to remember is that YOU MUST ANSWER THE TICKET!! If you get a ticket in any other state and don't answer it your New York license could be suspended. Most states participate in something called the "Nonresident Violator Compact" which is an agreement between states that says if a driver gets a ticket for a moving violation and doesn't pay it or resolve it, they will suspend the driver's home state license. The only states that don't participate are Alaska, California, Michigan, Montana, Oregon, and Wisconsin according to the Shelton Law Firm.

New York State Driver Point System

If you are a licensed driver in New York you are already aware that New York has a points system that gives NYS DMV a way to identify and take action against high-risk drivers according to the DMV website. The DMV will give drivers points for specific traffic violations including speeding, reckless driving, failure to stop for school bus, improper cell phone use, and many more. If you get 11 points in an 18-month period, your driver's license may be suspended. Points on a New York license will also have a big effect on how much drivers will pay for car insurance, the more points the higher the premiums will be.

Does an Out-of-State Ticket Affect Points in New York?

New York's DMV does NOT record out-of-state convictions of New York non-commercial licensed drivers unless the ticket was issued in the Canadian provinces of Ontario or Quebec. So if you plan to head to the Jersey shore this summer and get a speeding ticket on the New Jersey Turnpike or Garden State Parkway, first you MUST answer the ticket!! If you are found guilty the conviction and subsequent points will NOT be recorded on your New York driving record.

Best Way to Handle an Out-of-State Ticket?

Make sure you answer it and legally resolve it as quickly as possible! Failure to do so will most likely result in your license being suspended until you resolve the charges and pay the associated fines.

