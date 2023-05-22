Do You Recognize This Wanted Orange County, NY Man?

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a man wanted by three different police agencies in Orange County, NY.

Police in Walden, New York are asking the public to help them locate a 29-year-old suspect that is allegedly "known to take advantage of crimes of opportunity, such as targeting vehicles with open doors or unsecured property on front/rear porches and yards" according to the police departments Facebook page.

Wanted by Police in Walden, NY

Kyle Steinard, pictured above, is currently being sought by multiple law enforcement agencies in Orange County for various charges including burglary and possession of stolen property. Steinard's issues with Walden police started back on January 25, 2023, when a warrant for Burglary in the 3rd Degree was issued for his arrest.

That warrant was followed by two others including a warrant issued in the City of Newburgh, NY on March 31, 2023, for Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd. A third warrant was issued by the Orange County Sheriff's Office on April 5, 2023, for Burglary in the 3rd.

Crimes of Opportunity

Police made it clear that Steinard is allegedly known to steal personal items from cars that have been left unlocked and items that have been left unsecured on front and rear porches of houses across Orange County.

What to Do if You See Him

Police said, "We strongly advise against approaching Kyle if you come across him", instead they are asking people to contact the Village of Walden Police Department immediately at 845-778-5595. If you see him and plan to make a report police are asking that callers give "a detailed description of Kyle's clothing and the direction of his travel."

Police also took the opportunity to remind all residents,

"As a precautionary measure, we urge all residents to remain vigilant in securing their vehicles, yards, and residences. Lock your car doors, secure your property, and ensure that your premises are properly protected. Let's work together to keep our community safe!"

