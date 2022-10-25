DO NOT EAT: ‘Blue Rubber’ Found In Popular Meat Sold in New York
Empire State residents are told to check their homes for meat that should be tossed because it may be "contaminated with extraneous materials."
Bob Evans Farms Food, based in Ohio, is recalling approximately 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products. The recalled sausage were shipped to stores nationwide, including New York State, officials say.
Sausage Recalled In New York Over 'Possible Foreign Matter Contamination
The recall is due to a possible foreign matter contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The Bob Evans Farms Italian pork sausage might be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber, the FSIS reports.
"The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS it had received consumer complaints reporting thin blue pieces of rubber in the product," the FSIS states in it's recall notice. "There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider."
Sausage Recalled In New York Because Of 'Thin Blue Rubber
The raw, Italian pork sausage items were produced on September 8, 2022. The following products are subject to recall:
1-lb. chubs containing “Bob Evans Italian Sausage” with lot code XEN3663466 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of 11/26/22, with a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25.
Do Not Eat Recalled Sausage
The FSIS warns you should not eat the recalled meat. You are advised to toss the recalled sausage or return it at the place you purchased the product from.
"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS states. "FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers."
Who To Contact if You Have Questions
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Geo Money, Director of Communications, Bob Evans Foods, Inc. at 440-463-3264 or George.money@bobevansfoods.com.
If you have food safety questions you can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.