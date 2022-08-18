‘Discarded Cigarette’ to Blame for Milton, NY Landing Pier Fire

A staple in the Milton community for the last 10 years went up in flames earlier this week.

There are so many great places across the Hudson Valley to catch a glimpse of the Hudson River, but some are so picturesque that they serve as the background for many photos of life events like weddings, proposals, and special moments.

One of those spots is Milton Landing. Sadly, the popular photo and picnic spot caught fire this week. This is the 2nd time this month that the pier has caught on fire. Back on August 5th, the pier caught fire and was put out quickly by local emergency crews with help from a New Hamburg fire boat.

The August 5th fire was put out quickly and left behind little damage.

Fire at Milton Landing

However, this week's fire was more intense. Milton Engine Company took to Instagram on August 17th, 2022, to share the awful news. They wrote:

Today while returning from another run, we were dispatched to a pier fire at the Milton landing (the second time this month). Engines arrived within 2 minutes of dispatch to find heavy fire conditions spreading through the structure. Crews made a quick knock down of the fire on the deck and railings while a marine unit from @poughkeepsiefire_l596 doused the structure from below.

According to the Instagram post, the fire was started by a discarded cigarette. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like the pier made it through the 2nd fire. Milton Engine Company added:

It was a great decade; weddings, engagements, memorials….so many events over the waters of the Hudson River in #miltonny

Watch below as emergency crews work to put out the flames at Milton Landing below:

