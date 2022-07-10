Have a Picturesque Picnic on a Wildflower Farm in Milton, NY

This is such a cute idea for your next girls' day or possible date night with your significant other.

When it comes to wineries and vineyards, Milton is home to some of the best in the Hudson Valley, it's also home to Hudson Wildflower Co.

The Pick-Your-Own flower farm has opened for the 2022 season and they've added a Picnic on the Farm option for future visitors. While picnicking on the scenic Ulster County Farm you'll be given the following:

Your choice of either Boho (low seating) or Original (table and chairs) seating.

1 Umbrella

Letter Board with Custom Message

Table Setting with Single-Use Plates & Cutlery

Basket with Small Table Games

Admission for all Guests

You can upgrade your picnic-going experience by adding upgrades like a bottle of wine, charcuterie board, and flower picking for an additional fee.

If you would like to book a picnic you must do so at least 3 days before the preferred booking date according to the Hudson Wildflower website. A picnic on the farm will run you about $150 for 2 guests.

Why not mark your next special occasion with a picnic on the farm surrounded by beautiful Hudson Valley wildflowers? The picturesque views make for a great backdrop for a birthday celebration or maybe even a proposal (hint, hint fellas...).

For more details and to book your Picnic On The Farm visit HudsonWildflowerco.com and while you're at it fall in love with Hudson Wildflower Co. while perusing their social media pages.

Can you believe places like this exists in our own backyard?

