Frosé Should Be The Official Summer Drink of The Hudson Valley

When the weather warms up and the sun comes out, one of my favorite things to do is enjoy a day drink or 2, responsibly of course.

As of late, I was getting pretty bored with my go-to options. Hard seltzers are great, but they all taste the same at this point. Beer and mixed drinks were just too much for me (once I hit 30, 2 of those would knock me out. Don't judge me).

Recently I've been hitting the Hudson Valley winery circuit and I've noticed a delicious trend: Frosé .

What's a Frosé you ask?! Think those slushies you used to enjoy as a kid, but now mixed in with fruits and local Hudson Valley wine.

My friends and I started a little tradition recently where we would pick 1 night a month to have a day/night out at Nostrano Vineyards in Milton. We've been every month since February and they've offered a specialty Frosé each time.

For instance, on St. Patrick's Day they had a Melon-Frosé (it was green for the holiday, of course) with Lucky Charm marshmallows on top. GAME. CHANGER.

This past weekend (and last weekend too!) I made the trip to Milton and enjoyed the Strawberry Frosé , which included a mixture of their Nostrano Riesling and topped with mint leaves. All I can think about was how relaxed I was, sitting in the sun, sipping on that refreshing Frosé . Quite frankly, it's the only thing getting me through this week.

Nostrano Vineyard isn't the only spot offering Frosé . Weed Orchard in Marlboro also offers the frozen deliciousness.

Where are you getting your Frosé this summer in the Hudson Valley?

25 Wineries and Breweries to Visit in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley is known for its amazing wineries and breweries. Here is a list of 25 worth checking out!

9 Hudson Valley Food Trucks to Hit this Summer You'll want to make sure you visit these Hudson Valley Food Trucks