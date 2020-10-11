Milton Winery Introduces Heated Outdoor Drinking Options

The chill in the air for us in the Hudson Valley usually means falling leaves and dreading a bone-chilling winter. This year, however, it also has us preparing for big changes in our social lives.

It's no secret that the threat of another New York shutdown is lingering due to possible upticks in Coronavirus cases statewide. We obviously will do all we can to prevent that from happening again, so in case you needed the reminder again...wear your mask, wash your hands and stay away from others.

With that being said, if things stay in the semi-normal state they are in right now, we'll probably be faced with outdoor dining come the cooler months. Personally, if there are a fire pit and a lamp heater or two, I would be fine with dining outdoors.

One popular Ulster County winery got creative with their outdoor sipping ideas.

Nostrano Vineyards in Milton shared over the weekend on their Facebook page that they are introducing Cinderella’s Carriage or heated “Igloos."

These globe like carriages and igloos can seat up to 4 people and comes with heat. You don't need to bring your own portable heater! How cute are they!? Take a look:

Booking is available now on the Nostrano Vineyards website, they do disclose that there is a booking fee.

There's a good chance that these outdoor drinking options will book up fast so make sure you book your visit soon.

How do you feel about outdoor dining in the winter months? Will you be bundling up or hunkering down at home for homecooked meals?