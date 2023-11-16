Did You Know: 9 Tornados Confirmed In Or Near New York In Hours

Weather experts are looking into nine tornadoes that touched down within hours of each other in or just outside New York State.

While doing some research on the dates when different parts of New York typically see its first measurable snowfall I stumbled on a post from the National Weather Service New York regarding nine tornadoes.

Look Back: 6 Tornadoes Impact New York

All nine tornadoes touched down on Nov. 13, 2021, between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Below is the exact location and more regarding each New York twister.

Tornadoes Impact Hampton Bays, North Sea, Remsenburg, Westhampton, Shirley, Manorville, North Bellport, East Islip, Oakdale, Woodmere, Levittown

All six that touched down in New York State impacted Long Island.

Two of the twisters were determined to be EF-1, one in New York the other in Connecticut. The other 7 were labeled EF-0 tornadoes.

It marked the first time ever a twister impacted Long Island during the month of November.

EF-1 tornadoes produce wind gust speeds between 86 and 110 miles per hour. EF-0 twisters come with wind gusts of 65 to 85 MPH, according to the National Weather Service.

Look Back: Severe Weather Event In New York State, Connecticut

On Monday, the National Weather Service New York highlighted a very "unusual late season severe weather event" that occurred two years ago.

On Nov. 13, 2021, nine tornadoes touched down in the National Weather Service New York's coverage area. Six in New York State and three in neighboring Connecticut.

"On this date two years ago, a cold frontal passage produced an unusual late season severe weather event across the area, including 9 tornadoes, 3 in southern Connecticut and 6 on Long Island," the National Weather Service wrote on Facebook.

Reason For 9 Tornadoes

The National Weather Service provided this reason for the very unusual late-season severe weather event.

A secondary cold front associated with a strong shortwave trough embedded in a large low-pressure system over southeast Canada and the Great Lakes region moved through the area.

