Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York: 2 Dead, 1 Fighting For Life

A family vacation in the Hudson Valley has turned into a major tragedy. New Yorkers are now helping the family.

On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported three people were pulled from a lake in the Catskills after drowning. In a tragic update, we've learned two people are dead, including an 18-year-old. A 21-year-old is fighting for her life.

Tragedy: 3 Pulled From Lake In Catskills After Drowning

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Later on Monday, New York State Police confirmed information about the incident in Sullivan County. On Sunday, August 28, at approximately 2:15 p.m., New York State Police from the Liberty barracks responded to White Lake in the town of Bethel for a report of three people who went underwater and failed to resurface.

A family from Bellerose, New York was vacationing in the Hudson Valley. The family went swimming in White Lake at approximately 10 a.m. Tragedy struck the Long Island family around 2 p.m.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Tragedy In Sullivan County, New York

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Around 2 p.m., 18-year-old Basir Amin began to struggle in the deep portion of the lake, police say. His sister, 21-year-old Nasrin Amin, and his uncle, 34-year-old Afrid Haider attempted to assist Basir.

However, all three went under the water and did not resurface. Forhad Ahmed explained more in a GoFundMe.

"We were just knee-deep in water, suddenly my brother-in-law disappeared, and my brother Basir jumped in to save him. He also disappeared. My younger sister, Nasrin, jumped in after them to help and was struggling as well," Ahmed wrote. "We noticed something was wrong, and I rushed in immediately with a water board. I tried to grab them to hold the board, but I was dragged down into the water myself. After a minute, which felt like hours, I got back up trying to get air."

3 People From Long Island, New York Drowned in White Lake

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

All three victims were recovered by responding divers from Bethel Fire. All three were under the water for a period of time, police say.

Life-saving measures were started immediately. They were transported to Garnet Medical in Harris, New York.

Basir Amin was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to New York State Police. Nasrin Amin and Afrid Haider were both listed in critical condition.

Afrid Haider later also lost his life, according to Ahmed. Nasrin is currently on life support, fighting for her life.

GoFundMe Started For Family

"My whole family is saddened and traumatized by this whole devastation. We ask for your support and prayers during this very difficult time as we grieve and attempt to heal," Ahmed stated.

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

As of this writing over $83,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

Video from the crime scene can be found below:

Hidden Gem Hudson Valley Restaurants These Hudson Valley restaurants aren't really hard to get to or to find nor are they really off the beaten path. They just might not be on your daily travel route around Orange and Ulster Counties. Check your GPS and put them on your restaurant list for an upcoming night out.

The 5 Most Dangerous Roads In New York State The most dangerous roads in New York.