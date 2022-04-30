Detroit Style Pizza Pop Up Lands in Beacon, New York

It's the argument as old as time...Who has the best pizza? Is it New York? Connecticut? New Jersey? Can we call it a tie?

I think we can all agree that New York and the Hudson Valley has some of the best pizza around, so when a unique pizza option pops up we have to look more into it.

Home Slice Pizza has been popping up all over my Instagram feed, so while my mouth was watering and my stomach rumbled out of hunger I decided to reach out and learn more. And wouldn't you know, Home Slice is a part of The Beacon Daily sandwich shop family.

The Beacon Daily is home to some delicious creations like their famous chicken sandwich and insane tater tot concoctions.

What is Home Slice Pizza All About?

Home Slice tells us that they're a Detroit Style pizza pop-up and plan to be open 2-3 times a week through the summer. They write:

This pop up is run by the great team at the Beacon Daily. Brain child of Chris Crocco and Chef Matt Hughes. Right now we are doing the pop up once a week, and hoping to grow to 2-3 nights a week for the summer!

The menu consists of pies like the Nashville Hot (made with The Beacon Daily's famous fried chicken) and the Chorizo and Hot Honey pie made with palacios chorizo, brick cheese, hot honey, and arugula.

The staff at Home Slice adds:

We are so excited about this pop up. We have wanted to rock a DSP pop up for a while and now with the nicer weather it's the perfect time. The Daily has a ton of outside seating and we worked with our friends at T Edward Wines for a fun wine list.

Wine and pizza? Does it get any better? Probably not.

To find out when Home Slice Pizza will pop up in Beacon follow Home Slice or The Beacon Daily on Instagram.

If you're like me and like to vigorously look at a menu before you head out to your next food adventure, take a look at some of the Home Slice Detroit Style Pizza creations below!

