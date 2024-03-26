This Is the Only Real First Sign of Spring in the Hudson Valley

The calendar may have said spring came on March 19 this year, but with the cold front it certainly didn't feel like it.

The official calendar isn't always a great barometer For me, there's only one real first sign of spring in the Hudson Valley.

It isn't when the groundhog pops his head up and casts (or doesn't cast) his shadow.

It's not the peepers coming out in force at night.

READ MORE: Black Flies in Upstate New York: When + Where They Swarm

It's not the pine cones dropping or the flowers beginning to break through the ground. (Or the newly planted flowers drooping -- thanks frosty, fake spring. Should have spared myself the Home Depot run.)

Spring happens when the lines for seasonal ice cream shops begin snaking around outside. On Monday, I saw that first true sign of Hudson Valley spring.

Ron's Ice Cream on Fishkill Avenue in Beacon officially opened for the season and customers were ready for it.

Ron's Ice Cream in Beacon Jackie Corley/Hudson Valley Post loading...

Hudson Valley Seasonal Ice Cream Stores Open for 2024

Ron's isn't the only seasonal ice cream shop starting to ramp up service.

The Beacon Creamery on Main Street is also now open on weekends and on nice weather days. They advise you call ahead at (845) 765-044 to confirm they're open until we're consistently in spring weather mode.

Zoe's Ice Cream Barn in LaGrangeville announced that they are open on Mondays again.

The Village Creamery on Mill Street in Wappingers Falls announced that they're currently hiring seasonal workers and expect to open in early April.

Weir's Ice Cream in Salisbury Mills hasn't announced an official opening date for 2024 yet, but the Orange County staple of nearly 70 years typically reopens in early April.

Did I miss the opening date or a schedule change for your favorite seasonal ice cream spot in the Hudson Valley? Email me at jackie DOT corley AT townsquaremedia DOT com.