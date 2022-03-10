DEC Looking For Amphibian Crossing Volunteers Across the Hudson Valley

As the calendar turns and the weather starts to change, the Hudson Valley becomes a hotbed for amphibian activity.

The Department of Environmental Conservation is looking for volunteers to help in welcoming spotted salamanders, wood frogs, and other pool-breeding species back to the Hudson Valley this spring.

On Facebook, the DEC wrote:

The timing of amphibian migration to vernal pools for breeding is weather-dependent. Large numbers of spotted salamanders, wood frogs, and other pool-breeding species are often on the move on the first warm, rainy nights in March, after the ground has thawed and night air temperatures remain above 40° F.

What Do DEC Volunteers Do?

The DEC explains that volunteers will "document road locations where they observe migrations in the Hudson Valley, record weather and traffic conditions, and identify and count the amphibians on the move. Volunteers also carefully help the amphibians to safely crossroads."

This is the 14th year that the Amphibian Migrations and Road Crossings Project has taken place across the Hudson Valley with help from Cornell University. Over the years, according to the DEC, volunteers have "documented 20 species and counted 32,500 live amphibians, as well as nearly 14,000 migrating amphibians killed by passing vehicles."

Why is Documenting Amphibian Migration So Important?

Programs like the Amphibian Migration Project was created to "educate people about the importance of wetlands and healthy, connected forests, and encourage proactive conservation planning" as the DEC shares. They also add that habitats like this in the Hudson Valley and across New York State are "carbon storage and sequestration powerhouses, making them an invaluable tool in New York's nation-leading fight against climate change."

How to Volunteer with the DEC

To become an Amphibian Migration volunteer, visit the DEC website. Volunteers will go through training sessions that are available on the DEC site along with resources helpful to amphibian migration.

Hudson Valley Wildlife Gallery The Hudson Valley is full of wildlife. Here are just a few of our furry, slithery, and feather friends that might frequent your backyard. Please reach out and let us know which creature we may have left off the list.

City of Newburgh Firefighters Save Dog on Frozen Hudson River Lilly, the dog needed a little help from Truck 1 and the City of Newburgh Fire Department back on February 11th. Thankfully, she was returned to her owners without injury. Round of ap-PAWS for the City of Newburgh Fire Department for their quick response and heroic efforts.