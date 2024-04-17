What In The World Is The ’50 Mile Law’ In New York State?

A post about a "50 mile" law in New York State went viral. It's a real law and you can get fined if you break it.

On Monday, I was shocked when a story titled "New York State’s “50 Mile” Law Is Now In Effect."

Hudson Valley Post looked into what this law really means.

50 Mile Law In New York State

Despite living in New York State for all of my life, and covering news across New York State for the past 10 years, I've never heard of this "50 mile" law.

I think the reason why I never heard of this law is because it's not really called that. Though, hat tip to the story's author because it's a very catchy name.

And it's not "fake news" because there is an active law in New York State that doesn't allow you to transport wood over 50 miles.

Why You Can't Transport Wood Over 50 Miles

According to the New York State DEC:

"Most don't realize their wood may be hiding the eggs, larvae, spores, adults, or even seeds of invasive species that threaten the health of our forests. Transporting infested firewood allows invasives to spread further and faster than they would have on their own," the DEC states.

Pests and Threats That Can Spread Through Firewood In New York State

According to the DEC, the following invasive pests can be transported from wood:

How Much Can You Be Fined?

Violating this 50-mile law can result in a $250 fine, plus a $100 civil penalty and up to 15 days in jail, according to the DEC.

You might also be ordered to return the wood to its original source.

