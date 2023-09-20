Death Investigation: Man Dies At Popular Upstate New York Spot
Officials are trying to determine how a 50-year-old died at a popular spot in the Upper Hudson Valley.
On Tuesday, in its latest DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review report, which chronicles recent statewide forest ranger actions, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) confirmed a hiker died while hiking the Catskills.
Wilderness Recovery: Hamlet of Lanesville, Greene County, New York
On Saturday, Sept. 16 around 8:50 a.m., a hiker from New Jersey complained of chest discomfort and breathing issues.
The 50-year-old man then collapsed on the Diamond Notch Trail in the Hunter-West Kill Wilderness. Members of the man's hiking party began CPR while another hiker called 911.
The hike is considered "challenging," but "very popular." It typically takes 2.5 hours to complete, according to All Trails.
New Jersey Man Dies Hiking In Upstate New York
Two nearby EMTs began assisting with CPR on the 50-year-old New Jersey man.
"The CPR was unsuccessful," the DEC stated in a press release. "Forest Rangers Allwine and Seeley assisted other first responders with carrying the subject to the trailhead where he was turned over to the coroner."
The man's death is now under investigation. New York State Police is the lead agency on the death investigation, the DEC reports.