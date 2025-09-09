Deadly Contamination Warning Released For Food In New York

More food sold in New York could put your life at risk. A new recall has health officials urging shoppers to check their homes immediately.

Frozen vegetables are being recalled in New York over contamination concerns.

Vegetables Produced In Hudson Valley Recalled

FDA FDA loading...

Endico Potatoes of Mount Vernon, New York, recalled its frozen peas and carrots and frozen mixed vegetables because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

According to the FDA, Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections."

Young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems are most at risk of a fatal infection.

Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Healthy people typically deal with short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

The recalled products were sold in New York State, as well as, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Florida.

FDA FDA loading...

The product was packed in frozen 2.5lb clear plastic bags under the Endico label. The lot code of the affected product is

Peas and carrots: lot 110625, production date 6/11/25, use by date 6/10/27

Mixed vegetables: lot 170625, production date 6/17/25, use by date 6/16/27

These lot codes are printed on the side of the bag as shown below.

FDA FDA loading...

All are urged not to eat the recalled items and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The company says it has stopped shipping out the frozen veggies after the products tested positive for Listeria.

As of this writing, no illnesses have been reported.

Do Not Eat These Poisonous Mushrooms In New York

Do Not Eat These Poisonous Mushrooms In New York

12 New York Hospitals Receive Highest Score Possible The rankings are based on many factors including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience as well as timely and effective care.