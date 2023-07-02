David Cross is Coming to Poughkeepsie

The popular comedian is making a stop in Poughkeepsie, New York this fall and here is all of the details.

The Hudson Valley keeps recruiting some great talent to perform here. Just when you think the laughs are going to let up we keep getting the news that more and more talent is on the way here.

It has been a couple of years but it looks like David Cross is coming back to the Hudson Valley.

David Cross has been entertaining and making us laugh for decades. He's become one of the most recognizable faces in stand-up comedy. He's been involved in so many projects there's a good chance that you have seen him in something.

Maybe you recognize him from the sketch comedy series along side Bob Odenkirk, Mr. Show. Or maybe you saw him on the long running and popular show, Arrested Development. He also had a role in the comedy Scary Movie 2.

David Cross was set to perform a few years ago but the show was cancelled. Cross is scheduled to take the stage at Bardavon on Saturday, October 07 of this year. If you want to attend the show you can find all of the ticket information here.

