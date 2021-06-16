A "dangerous criminal" with six felony convictions was arrested with the help of the FBI for allegedly selling drugs in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, the Town of New Windsor Police Department along with the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, the City and Town of Newburgh Police Departments, the New York State Police and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group executed a court authorized search warrant at a residence on Belle Court in the Town of New Windsor.

This search warrant was the result of a two-month-long investigation into the illegal possession of narcotics by an individual residing at the home, police say.

This search resulted in the seizure of 197 grams of crack cocaine, 138 grams of powdered cocaine and approximately $15,000 in U.S. currency, according to police.

Bobby J. Allen, 55 of New Windsor was arrested and charged federally with narcotics crimes. He was transported to the Hudson Valley Office of the FBI and is awaiting presentation to the Southern District Court in White Plains. He faces a minimum of 10-years in a federal penitentiary if convicted.

“Today’s arrest further demonstrates the focus of this police department on public safety. Mr. Allen has shown society that he is a very dangerous criminal. He already has six felony convictions on his record and he was out of prison on New York State Parole for a firearm conviction when he decided it would be a good idea to come to New Windsor and deal illegal narcotics. That was a big mistake. He is now facing ten years in federal prison for his actions," New Windsor Police Chief Robert L. Doss stated.

