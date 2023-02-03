DA: New York State Trooper Issued Bogus Tickets In Hudson Valley

A New York State Trooper is accused of issuing over 30 fake traffic tickets in the Hudson Valley, including one to a person who was dead.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced on Wednesday that a New York State Trooper was arrested.

New York State Trooper Arrested In Hudson Valley

Edward Longo, 34, of Yorktown, is charged with 32 counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, a felony, and eight counts of official misconduct, a misdemeanor.

“Integrity in law enforcement is paramount. I commend our partners at the New York State Police for referring this case to our Office and demonstrating their commitment to accountability and transparency," Rocah said.

Longo was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation by New York State Police, the Public Integrity and Law Enforcement Integrity Bureau of the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

New York State Trooper Accused Of Issuing 30 Fake Tickets On Taconic State Parkway, Sprain Brook Parkway

Longo allegedly issued the bogus traffic tickets while patrolling the Sprain Brook Parkway and Taconic State Parkway in the Hudson Valley, officials say.

He was arrested and charged with issuing more than 30 falsified traffic tickets and supporting depositions to multiple individuals, who were never subjected to a traffic stop.

"The defendant, while on duty and employed as a New York State Police Trooper, allegedly issued 32 tickets and supporting depositions containing false statements and false information without having performed a traffic stop or observing a traffic violation on eight different occasions between May 10, 2021 and October 2, 2022. The falsified tickets and supporting depositions were then submitted to the New York State Police Troop K Hawthorne barracks in Mount Pleasant, where the defendant was assigned," the Westchester County District Attorney's Office states in a press release.

1 Ticket Written To Dead Person

In one case, a person Longo allegedly wrote a ticket for passed away before the alleged offense, according to the Westchester County DA.

New York State Police placed Longo on administrative leave in November 2022. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Mount Pleasant Justice Court on February 16, 2023.

