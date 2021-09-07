DA: New York Mets GM Found Sleeping Drunk in Car in Hudson Valley

The New York Mets acting GM was allegedly found passed out in his car at a stoplight in the Hudson Valley.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Zachary Scott, the Acting General Manager for the New York Mets, was arraigned on Thursday on charges including Driving While Intoxicated.

Scott, 44, of Rye, was charged in White Plains City Court with Driving While Intoxicated, a misdemeanor. He is also charged with Disobeying a Traffic Control Device, No Stopping/Standing/Parking on a Highway, and Failure to Notify DMV of an Address Change, all traffic infractions.

During his arraignment, Scott’s driving privilege to operate a motor vehicle in New York State was suspended.

On Tuesday, at approximately 4:17 a.m., Scott was discovered asleep behind the wheel of his car while stopped at a traffic light on South Lexington Avenue in White Plains, police say.

White Plains police woke Scott, who was initially disoriented and confused, officials say. He allegedly admitted to drinking earlier in the night and failed the three standardized field sobriety tests that were administered.

Scott attended a Mets charity event Monday night. The Amazin Mets Foundation charity event ended around 8:30 p.m., about eight hours before his arrest.

Following his arrest, Scott refused to submit to a chemical test to determine his blood alcohol content, police say.

“Zachary Scott made an irresponsible decision to drive while under the influence,” DA Rocah said. “We are thankful nobody was hurt or killed but we will continue to hold people accountable for this kind of reckless and potentially dangerous conduct in Westchester County.”

Scott is scheduled to appear again in White Plains City Court on October 7.

