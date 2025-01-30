D.C. Crash Evokes Tragic Memories Of New York’s 2009 Disaster

The collision between an airplane and a helicopter is bringing back tragic memories in New York.

Wednesday night’s plane crash near Washington's Reagan National Airport is shaping up to be one of the most serious U.S. air disasters in years.

Search For Survivors, Bodies Continue

Emergency Crews Respond To Aircraft Crash Near Reagan National Airport Getty Images loading...

Rescue crews are still searching for any survivors after an American Airlines jet with over 60 passengers and four crew members crashed into the Black Hawk helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport around 9 p.m.

The American Airlines flight was coming in from Wichita, Kansas. U.S. Figure Skating confirmed that a group of young athletes, coaches, and family members were on the flight returning from the National Development Camp in Wichita.

"We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families closely in our hearts," the U.S. Figure Skating said in a statement.

The U.S. Figure Skating didn't identify any members of the team or say how many were on board.

Officials confirmed that the Black Hawk helicopter was on a training flight with three crewmembers on board.

As of this writing, it's unclear how many are dead and if there are any survivors. NBC reports over 30 bodies have been recovered.

Update: Reports now say no survivors are expected to be found.

Likely Worst Disaster Since 2009 Plane Crash In Buffalo, New York

This is expected to be the worst plane crash in the United States since one near Buffalo nearly 16 years ago.

