Correction: This article originally stated that Gov. Cuomo said New York had 15 times the number of cases than other states. That was incorrect. Gov. Cuomo said New York does not have 15 times the number of cases but was showing 15,000 cases and thus 15 times the number os cases because of the amount of testing happening in the state.

New York State has 15,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced all non-critical elective surgeries will be canceled starting Wednesday. This will free up 25 to 35 percent of the existing hospital beds. The state is also getting creative to produce more supplies.

On Sunday, Cuomo confirmed over 4,812 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 15,168 confirmed cases. He announced 486 new confirmed cases in Westchester County, 193 new cases in Rockland County, 33 news cases in Dutchess County and 84 new cases in Orange County.

There are now 82 cases in Dutchess County, 247 in Orange County, 455 in Rockland County, 1,873 in Westchester County and 9,045 in New York City.

According to Cuomo, New York State has roughly 15 times more confirmed coronavirus cases than any other state, but that has more to do with the amount of testing, not the actual number of cases. There are now 15,168 confirmed cases in New York. Washington, which is second in confirmed cases, has 1,647.

"The more tests you take, the most positives you find," Cuomo said on Saturday. Our goal is to find the positive cases. We are taking more tests in New York than anyplace else. More tests per capita than China or South Korea and more tests than any other state."

Cuomo also bashed a number of New Yorkers who were out in parks on Saturday.

"I don't know what they are not understanding. This isn't life as unusual. This is disrespectable to other people," Cuomo said during a press conference on Sunday.

Cuomo said New York City must develop a plan to correct the number of people hanging out in parks. He wants a plan in 24 hours and said there should be no group activity in parks

People aged 18 to 49 make up 53 percent of the confirmed cases in the state, according to Cuomo on Sunday.

"Young people can get it. You will get sick. You probably won't die, but you can give the virus to someone else who could day," Cuomo said.

Cuomo and the Army Corps of Engineers identified four sites for temporary hospitals, including one in Westchester County. However, as of now, they have no staff and no supplies. Officials are searching the world to find medical supplies. They have identified two million N95 masks. Ventilators are being collected from all facilities and 6,000 additional ventilators have been purchased.

However, price gouging is becoming a major issue. Masks that used to cost 85 cents now cost $7, according to Cuomo.

"If we don't get the equipment, we will lose lives that we could have saved," Cuomo said.

Cuomo is calling on the Federal Government to nationalize the medical supply chain, to help produce medical supplies, stop price gouging and send money to New York residents as well as New York State.

"New York received no funding from the first federal coronavirus bill," Cuomo said. "Even though New York has the greatest need. This is no time for politics."

On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced all non-essential businesses must have 100 percent of its workforce work from home.