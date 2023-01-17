Crowd-Pleasing Healthy Burger Joint Opens In Hudson Valley

A mouth-watering, crowd-pleasing burger joint from New York City has finally opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Valley!

Bareburger has officially opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Region.

Brooklyn, New York Burger Joint Opens Orange County, New York Location

Newburgh Brewing Company/FB Newburgh Brewing Company/FB loading...

Bareburger started cooking up healthy burgers at Sputnik, a music venue in Brooklyn, New York in 2002.

"In true NYC fashion, the kitchen was closet-sized, but our burgers began drawing crowds. So we put our heads down and started planning," Bareburger states on its website.

In 2009, owners opened up a location in a "small, run-down bakery and converted it into a 40-seat restaurant."

Restaurants Now Located In Rye, Mount Kisco, New York

Bareburger/FB Bareburger/FB loading...

Fast forward to today and Bareburger as a number of locations in the tri-state, including a few in Westchester County, New York.

"Today, we’re just as committed to creating the tastiest burgers using local, organic, all-natural & sustainable ingredients whenever possible, and always making our guests feel at home in our restaurants," Bareburger writes.

Bareburgher has Lower Hudson Valley locations in Rye and Mount Kisco.

Bareburger Opens At Woodbury Common Premium Outlets

Dawn J. Benko for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Dawn J. Benko for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

On Monday, Bareburger officially opened at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, according to the Newburgh Brewing Company. The restaurant has beer from the Newburgh brewery on tap.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"Congratulations Bareburger on your opening day at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets! PS: you have great taste in Local IPAs… thanks for carrying MegaBoss," the Newburgh Brewing Company stated on Facebook.

This Just In: Chick-fil-A To Open First Hudson Valley Store in New York State

Bareburger promotes itself as being a place where you can enjoy a healthy burger. The following is stated on its website:

We know you care—about your health, sustainability, and the environment. You also care (a lot!) about fresh, mouth-watering food. At Bareburger, we’re with you! And we’re proud to offer a menu that doesn’t make you choose between eating well and eating ethically. Our mindful menu makes you feel great, because it starts with clean, sustainable, organic, all-natural & fresh ingredients sourced from our partnerships with like-minded purveyors and farms. Yes, we’re a burger joint. But we aren’t the type to be bogged down by labels. At Bareburger there’s only one dietary restriction you’ll be limited to: food that’s made to taste great!

5 Incredible and Local Hudson Valley Burgers You Can Only Get These Amazing Burgers in the Hudson Valley

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.