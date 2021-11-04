‘Critical’ $24 Million Project to Replace Hudson Valley Bridge

New York officials are showing off a "critical" project to replace a bridge in the Hudson Valley.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that work is complete on a $23.6 million project to replace the State Route 28 bridge over the Esopus Creek in the Hamlet of Mount Tremper, Town of Shandaken, Ulster County.

"As we continue to recover from the pandemic, more and more New Yorkers and tourists are seeking outdoor activities, especially in areas like beautiful Ulster County," Governor Hochul said. "This project maintains uninterrupted access to fishing sites, hiking trails and other area destinations and is yet another example of progressing infrastructure projects while holding to our duty to create a more resilient and sustainable New York."

The project, completed on time and on budget, used innovative and sustainable engineering practices to raise and replace the bridge, and maintain traffic flow on this critical transportation link to the Catskills for residents, tourists and commerce, officials say.

Governor's Office

Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said:

"This project embodies resiliency in transportation infrastructure. The Esopus Creek was prone to flooding and road closures - impacting the environment as well as the transportation network. This completed project enhances mobility and connectivity on Route 28 and helps sustain the stream bed corridor, especially during extreme weather events. It is another great example of how New York's smart transportation investments are utilizing technology and design to better deliver projects, while creating a more resilient and climate-resistant infrastructure."

The wider 800' bridge, replacing the 336' bridge built in 1966, was realigned slightly to the south of the current location with a clearance five feet higher than the original bridge, reducing the potential for flooding and minimizing the risk of bridge scour.

Governor's Office

The larger bridge opening allows for wildlife to cross safely under the bridge, reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions and protecting wildlife populations.

Governor's Office

With wider shoulders, the new roadway enhances the experience for bicyclists utilizing this bike route through the Catskill Mountains, officials say.

Governor's Office

The project included the realignment of the State Route 212 and State Route 28 intersection, approximately 250 feet to the west. Embankment materials below the old bridge approaches were recycled and used to raise portions of Route 212 above flood elevation. Additionally, a new culvert now carries a small stream under the relocated roadway.

State Senator Peter Oberacker said:

A sound infrastructure is crucial to public safety and economic development. This bridge replacement, constructed with recent flooding events in mind, ensures that a key component of our highway system connecting Ulster and Delaware counties will remain passable. The use of new 3D modeling technology to design this bridge will serve as a winning blueprint for future projects across the state.

Assemblymember Kevin Cahill added:

As Governor Kathy Hochul and the Department of Transportation continue to accelerate investments in our local infrastructure, the critical need that exists on the Route 28 corridor is not forgotten. This highway, that brings travelers from the Hudson Valley to deep into the western Catskills, crosses the meandering Esopus Creek several times. Without proper upkeep, each crossing presents a potential for cutting off whole populations if extreme weather threatens the integrity of a bridge. This is not theoretical, but remembered by many after the dramatic storms of the last few decades. That is why the State Legislature appropriated the necessary funds to keep these thoroughfares intact. I applaud my colleagues, the DOT and Governor Hochul for putting safety first and advancing this essential infrastructure project.

Ulster County Executive Patrick Ryan stated:

I want to thank Governor Hochul and the Department of Transportation for investing in critical infrastructure in Ulster County. This project, completed on time and on budget, is a huge win for Shandaken and Ulster County at large. These types of investments will help both our residents and the many people who visit our community and support our local small businesses.

Town of Shandaken Supervisor Robert Stanley said:

The Town of Shandaken is grateful for the timely completion of this transformative and necessary project. We were happy to work with many partners, the NYS DOT and contractors to include elements to provide multi-generational resiliency for many of our community's residents and their homes while also providing a more secure route during and immediately following high water events that have plagued our community. This is a life line corridor and it provides security along with the homes and lives being further protected against flooding of the Esopus Creek is immeasurable for ours and other Catskill Mountain communities along the Route 28 corridor. Thank you New York State.

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

Election Results: New York Voters Approve, Deny Major Changes

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York