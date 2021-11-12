Country’s ‘Leading Gentleman’s Club Biz’ Buys Newburgh Strip Club

The owner of some of the country's top strip clubs has now purchased a popular Hudson Valley gentleman's club.

RCI Hospitality Holdings announced on Monday that they have officially acquired their very first adult club in the Hudson Valley. The Newburgh nightspot will join the company's portfolio which includes clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Louisville, and other markets.

Over the summer the company expressed interest in taking over The Mansion Gentlemen's Club and Steakhouse in Newburgh. A deal was finalized on the property this week and RCI will now operate the upscale gentleman's club on Route 9W.

Eric Langan, President and CEO of RCI expressed his excitement about the acquisition in a press release.

The Mansion expands our already successful presence in New York State. The club was completely renovated in 2018, has been in business for nine years, and is well situated as the only gentlemen's club with a liquor license in Orange County, considered to be one of the fastest growing areas in New York.

The Mansion now joins the company's other high-profile clubs including Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. RCI also operates a chain of sports bars named Bombshells.

Langan didn't reveal what changes would come to The Mansion, if any. A sale price for the club wasn't disclosed in the company's press release, but it was previously reported that the deal was being negotiated for $500,000 in cash and $1 million in financing for the club with an additional $2 million for the real estate.

