Hudson Valley’s First ‘Post-Pandemic Designed’ Burger King Opens

New technology and design are on display at the first new fast food restaurant to open with post-pandemic dining in mind.

This summer Burger King announced that they would be making bold changes to the design of their restaurants. The new direction in architecture is in response to changing needs of customers who are looking for safer ways to eat out or pick up food to go.

A new Burger King on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie shows off some of these new changes and hints at what we can expect to see at other new fast-food restaurants scheduled to open in the Hudson Valley over the next year.

