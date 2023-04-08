It seems like recreational cannabis dispensaries have been opening across New York state at a snail's pace.

As of this writing, there are only seven recreational dispensaries officially open in the state ( if you don't count the Native-run businesses on reservations or the illegal shops). However, this may start to change as of Monday.

US News is reporting that regulators approved 99 new provisional licenses for recreational marijuana dispensaries in the state of New York.

According to sources, five of those licenses were granted to Hudson Valley operators.

New Weed Shops Opening in the Hudson Valley?

LoHud is reporting that of the 99 licenses issued, several were given to companies in Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester counties. What may greatly speed up the whole process was a ruling from the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals that would give areas such as the mid-Hudson Valley, Brooklyn, central NY, and western NY their first legal weed spot at any given time.

Now, these local businesses will just need to find a storefront and a town or municipality that does not oppose their operation, according to LoHud. As of now, the closest weed shop to the Hudson Valley is the newly opened Upstate Canna Company out of Schenectady, according to News 10.

LoHud says that New York's Cannabis Control Board has now issued a total of 165 licenses across the state.

In another weed-related bit of news from the previous week, could medical marijuana soon be covered in New York state by your insurance? A new bill was introduced that hopes to "add coverage of medical marijuana to public insurance programs and clarify that it may be covered by private insurance."

