A new Jamaican restaurant just opened up and is certainly spicing things up in the Hudson Valley.

If there's one thing that New Yorkers can appreciate it is delicious food. It doesn't matter where it comes from. America is a melting pot and New York has a reputation for being the center of it all. The Hudson Valley has its fair share of Italian, Korean, Mediterranean, Greek, Indian, Chinese, Japanese and Latin restaurants serving up some amazing cuisine.

Jamaican food has become extremely popular over the past several years. Have you tried it before? Jamaican restaurants offer food that has a unique blend of sauces, flavors and spices. A lot of people travel to Jamaica but if you're staying at a resort, there's a good chance you're not getting to eat authentic Jamaican food. Resorts often have more traditional foods that travelers are more comfortable with.

New Jamaican Restaurant in Wappingers Falls

Now you can get an authentic Jamaican food experience in Wappingers Fall, New York. Maroon Girl Jamaican Cuisine opened up on 9D about a month ago.

A couple of the most popular items on the menu at Jamaican restaurants are jerk chicken and curry goat but Maroon Girl Jamaican Cuisine has a pretty robust menu. The plaza they are located in is starting to really fill up with some diverse food options.

Hudson Valley Jamaican Food

Some other popular Jamaican restaurants in the area include Memes in Newburgh and Montego Bay in Poughkeepsie.

