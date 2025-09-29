Upstate New York Residents Urged To Prepare For Nuclear Threat

A new study warns New York could be one of the riskiest spots in the U.S. for a nuclear attack. Here’s what experts say locals should do now.

Fears of a nuclear attack continue to creep higher, and a new study suggests New York is among the riskiest places in the country.

Impacts Of Nuclear Bomb On Hudson Valley, New York City, Upstate New York

How much destruction would a nuclear bomb have on the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, or New York City? An expert let us know.

Hometowns Most At Risk Of Nuclear War

A recent report highlighted the "15 US cities that are likely targets of a nuclear attack." One spot in New York State is near the top. See the full list below.

New York City ranked second in the U.S. for potential nuclear targets.

Officials say a strike on New York City would also impact surrounding areas and states.

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For 'Nuclear Attack'

Maybe in response, New York officials are urging residents to brush up on nuclear preparedness.

New York City Emergency Management recently shared tips for staying safe in the unlikely event of an attack, everything from shelter guidance to emergency planning.

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For Nuclear Attack

The warnings come as a reminder that while the city is highly prepared compared to most, evacuating Manhattan is no small feat.

