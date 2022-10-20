Cost Of Electric In Hudson Valley, New York Is Quadrupling

The price to power your Hudson Valley home continues to increase dramatically.

Central Hudson has confirmed supply prices are about quadruple the amount of what they were just four months ago.

Electric Supply Prices Increasing In Hudson Valley, New York

Hurricane Katrina Aftermath - Day 20 Getty Images loading...

Central Hudson announced the residential price for electric supply has increased from 13.06 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) in September to 16.93 cents per kWh. The price change went into effect on Oct. 12.

In June, the price for electricity was just over 4 cents per kilowatt hour.

"Central Hudson purchases electricity and gas from third-party suppliers on behalf of customers. These costs are not marked up and Central Hudson does not profit from them, meaning customers pay the same rates as Central Hudson for the energy they use," Central Hudson states.

Central Hudson Electric Supply Price Increasing By 60 Percent

Bhunter/tsm Bhunter/tsm loading...

The price of electricity increased by nearly 60 percent from August to September. The residential price for electric supply increased on Sept. 13 from 8.32 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) in August to 13.06 cents per kWh, an over 60 percent increase.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Natural Gas Supply Prices Down In Hudson Valley

There is some good news to report. Central Hudson confirmed the price of natural gas has "decreased significantly" from 97.8 cents per hundred-cubic-feet (ccf) in September to 78.8 cents per ccf in October.

Ofgem Price Cap Announcement Getty Images loading...

“We understand rising supply prices can create confusion and stress surrounding utility bills for our customers and we are working closely with our regulators to find ways to keep them as low as possible,” Central Hudson's Senior Vice President of Customer Services and Gas Operations Anthony Campagiorni said in a press release. “We also urge our customers to take advantage of the resources available on our website. We offer a host of assistance programs and billing options that can help customers manage their accounts.”

Reason For Central Hudson Market Volatility

The company says the unpredictability is due to international, national and regional forces.

Indian Point Closure One Factor For Price Increase

Indian Point Stephen Chernin/Getty Images loading...

Locally Central Hudson blames the closure of the Indian Point.

"Retiring Indian Point raised the use of fossil fuels for generation in downstate New York from 77 percent to 89 percent and increased average electricity prices by 85 percent between 2020 and 2021. This trend has continued in 2022 as Central Hudson set an all-time record for single day natural gas send out on August 4 (156,400 ccf) with a significant portion of that volume going to the Roseton and Danskammer power plants in order to meet demand," Central Hudson states, according to numbers from the New York Independent System Operator.

Miniature wooden houses and up arrow with snowflakes. The concept of high housing demand. Investments for real estate in the winter. Mortgage interest rates. Expensive cost. Christmas market Andrii Yalanskyi loading...

Unrest in Europe

Unplanned out of a natural gas-fired power generator in eastern New York

Supply and transportation pipeline constraints in the northeast

See the 11 Worst Places To Live In NY Money Inc. has ranked the worst places to live in the Empire State based on crime, employment opportunities, local schools, and access to recreation. Here we will feature the 11 worst on the list, including one of our beloved Capital Region cities. Which is not a well-deserved honor!

3 New York Cities Ranked Among 50 Worst To Live In US Whether you agree or disagree, Roadsnacks has put together their list of the 50 Worst US Cities to live in based on crime rates, poor quality of life, weak job market, and their overall lack of culture. We 100% disagree with these rankings as all three of these cities are full of life and have so much to offer. Not to mention - how many times have we actually made these cities a destination for a getaway of some sort?

So feel free to pick apart this list and sneer as you read it! You will find each of the NY cities included on this list below, with their rank among the 50 worst in the United States.

The 15 Worst Places To Live In New York State Which are the worst places to live in New York? Here are the top 15, based on factors such as crime, schools and unemployment.

Top 5 Worst Places to Live In New York State The places that might not be the best places to live in New York based on things to do or crime rates.