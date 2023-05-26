Cops Hiding In Plain Sight Will Ticket Drivers In New York State

New York State Police confirmed officers hiding in plain sight will be cracking down on drivers this weekend.

On Thursday, New York State Police and police departments across New York State, including the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office confirmed extra police will be patrolling roads across New York State.

New York State Police Announce Memorial Day Crackdown

Police will be increasing patrols to combat drunk, impaired, and reckless driving throughout Memorial Day weekend.

“On Memorial Day, we take time to honor the brave men and women who died in service to our county, remembering the sacrifice they made for all of us. If your Memorial Day weekend celebrations include alcohol, remember to make safety your top priority and arrange for a safe ride home," New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said.

The Memorial Day crackdown starts today, Friday, May 26, and runs through Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

What To Expect On Roads Across New York State

Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year and police will be out in force to remove impaired and reckless drivers from our highways, officials say.

Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints and increased police patrols on all roads.

Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles as part of this crackdown to more easily identify motorists who are violating the law.

"CITE vehicles allow the Trooper to better observe driving violations. These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated," New York State Police stated in a press release.

According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, from the University at Albany, 237 people were killed and 4,394 were injured in drunk driving-related crashes in 2022.

Another 237 people were killed in drug-related crashes.

New York State Police arrested 213 people for driving while impaired, issued 13,688 total tickets, and investigated 808 crashes, which resulted in four deaths last year during Memorial Day weekend.

