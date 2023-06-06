Cops Hiding In Plain Sight Hand Out 13,400 Tickets In New York

In just a few days police handed out over 13,400 tickets across New York State.

On Thursday, New York State Police announced the results of the Memorial Day Weekend enforcement campaign.

Just before the holiday weekend, New York State Police confirmed extra police would be patrolling roads across New York State.

Police increased patrols to combat drunk, impaired, and reckless driving throughout Memorial Day weekend.

State Police used sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices.

Troopers used both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles.

The New York State Police announced that it issued a total of 13,471 tickets statewide between Friday, May 26, 2023, and ran through Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

  • Speeding: 3,863
  • Distracted Driving: 373
  • Seatbelt violations: 3,029
  • Move Over Law: 122

Troopers arrested 194 people for DWI and investigated 839 crashes, including 130 personal injury crashes. No fatal crashes were reported.

Breakdown By Regions In New York State

Below is a breakdown by region:

‘Emergency Alert’ Issued Over ‘Hazmat Situation’ In Hudson River In Upstate New York

Western New York

  • 1,533 tickets

North Country

  • 1,050 tickets

Southern Tier

  • 1,116 tickets

Central New York

  • 1,847 tickets

Finger Lakes

  • 1,429 tickets

Upper Hudson Valley

  • 1,211 tickets

Capital Region

  • 987 tickets

Lower Hudson Valley

  • 1,285 tickets

Long Island

  • 693 tickets

New York City

  • 506 tickets

New York State Thruway

1,814 tickets

