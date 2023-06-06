Cops Hiding In Plain Sight Hand Out 13,400 Tickets In New York
In just a few days police handed out over 13,400 tickets across New York State.
On Thursday, New York State Police announced the results of the Memorial Day Weekend enforcement campaign.
Just before the holiday weekend, New York State Police confirmed extra police would be patrolling roads across New York State.
Police increased patrols to combat drunk, impaired, and reckless driving throughout Memorial Day weekend.
State Police used sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices.
Troopers used both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles.
State Police issue more than 13,400 tickets during Memorial Day Weekend enforcement period
The New York State Police announced that it issued a total of 13,471 tickets statewide between Friday, May 26, 2023, and ran through Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
- Speeding: 3,863
- Distracted Driving: 373
- Seatbelt violations: 3,029
- Move Over Law: 122
Troopers arrested 194 people for DWI and investigated 839 crashes, including 130 personal injury crashes. No fatal crashes were reported.
Breakdown By Regions In New York State
Below is a breakdown by region:
Western New York
- 1,533 tickets
North Country
- 1,050 tickets
Southern Tier
- 1,116 tickets
Central New York
- 1,847 tickets
Finger Lakes
- 1,429 tickets
Upper Hudson Valley
- 1,211 tickets
Capital Region
- 987 tickets
Lower Hudson Valley
- 1,285 tickets
Long Island
- 693 tickets
New York City
- 506 tickets
New York State Thruway
1,814 tickets