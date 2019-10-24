Cop From Hudson Valley Shot, Son of Officer Killed

A police officer from the Hudson Valley was shot in the chest and the son of an officer was killed during a confrontation with a naked suspect.

On Wednesday around 1:50 a.m., the NYPD responded to a 911 call about harassment going on inside a building in Harlem. While inside, one officer suddenly encountered the suspect, standing naked, pointing a gun at the officer, police say.

The officer yelled for help. As the struggle continued, the other officers fired their firearms, striking the suspect. The officer was shot one time in the chest, the round did not penetrate his bullet-resistant vest, police say.

It's unclear if the officer who was later identified as Christopher Wintermute, 34, was shot by the suspect or friendly fire. The seven-year NYPD veteran is from Orange County, according to NewsSource.

Wintermute was sent to St Luke’s Hospital in stable condition. He was released from the hospital to applause Wednesday, alongside his wife who's also an NYPD officer.

The suspect, 29-year-old Victor Hernandez, who has had previous interactions with the police, was pronounced deceased at Harlem Hospital. An NYPD spokesperson said the other interactions with the NYPD involved domestic violence.

WPIX reports Hernandez is the son of an NYPD officer. The New York Post reports Hernandez’s mother is a 19-year veteran of the force.