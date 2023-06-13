Cop From Hudson Valley Accused Of Raping Upstate New York Child

An officer who served in the Hudson Valley and the Capital Region is accused of raping a child. State Police believe there could be more victims.

On Friday, New York State Police from Troop G, arrested a police officer from the Hudson Valley for allegedly raping a child.

State Police Arrest Cornwall, New York Man Following an Albany County Rape Investigation

NYSP NYSP loading...

On June 9, 2023, State Police Latham Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) arrested 23-year-old John Kyle B. Dizon of Cornwall, New York, for predatory sexual assault against a child, criminal sexual act in the first degree, rape in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree.

On June 1, 2023, New York State Police received information that an adult man had sexual contact with a child.

The investigation determined that Dizon had sexual contact with a child younger than 13 years old in April of 2022 while in the township of Bethlehem, NY.

Orange County, New York Cop Worked As Cop In Albany During Allegations

Getty Images for UltraViolet, Wo Getty Images for UltraViolet, Wo loading...

At the time of the alleged incident, Dizon was employed as a Law Enforcement Officer for the State of New York University Police at SUNY Albany, according to New York State Police.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

He is no longer employed as a SUNY Albany cop.

Dizon was arrested at SP Middletown (Troop F) and transported to SP Latham for processing. He was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.

Working As Cop In City Of Newburgh When Arrested

Dawn J. Benko/Townsquare Media Dawn J. Benko/Townsquare Media loading...

At the time of arrest, he was actively employed as a law enforcement officer by the City of Newburgh Police Department, troopers say.

"The City of Newburgh Police Department has been advised and has been entirely cooperative with the investigation," New York State Police said in a press release.

More Victims Possible

Police believe there could be more victims.

Dawn J. Benko/Townsquare Media/NYSP Dawn J. Benko/Townsquare Media/NYSP loading...

"This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information related to this crime or you believe you may also be a victim, please contact SP Latham at 518-583-7000 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov," New York State Police said in a press release.

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

These Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients Per Capita In New York SNAP usage has increased across the state since the start of the pandemic