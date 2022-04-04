Controversy After Best Cheeseburger in New York Named

There's some debate after the best cheeseburger in New York was named. Do you agree? What's' your favorite?

The website Love Food recently named "The Best Cheeseburger in Every State."

"With just three components – a beef patty, burger bun, and cheese slice – cheeseburgers are pretty simple. But there are many different ways restaurants can go, from using American or Swiss cheese to a brioche or potato roll. Here we take a look at the cheesiest, most flavourful creations in America," Love Food writes.

New York State is full of many amazing restaurants that make delicious cheeseburgers. So where can you find the best?

According to Love Food, the best cheeseburger in all of New York State is found at Kings of Kobe on West 42nd Street in New York City.

Google Google loading...

Love Food believes the King's Standard at Kings of Kobe is the best burger in New York State.

Kings of Kobe Kings of Kobe loading...

The website writes the following about the cheeseburger:

For an incredible cheeseburger, head to Kings of Kobe and order the King’s Standard. It’s a single or double 8oz (226g) American Wagyu beef patty topped with marinated, roasted tomatoes, white Cheddar, pickles and cherry pepper mayo. American Wagyu beef has the signature buttery, fat marbling of Japanese Wagyu, but is bred in the States.

Kings of Kobe believes its King's Standard will take you to "cheeseburger heaven."

"Time up your burger standard with the King's Standard, our signature burger with cheddar cheese, pickles, roasted and marinated Italian tomatoes, and cherry pepper mayo... and you have arrived to Cheeseburger Heaven," Kings of Kobe writes about the King's Standard cheeseburger. "Fun Fact: Wagyu beef is one of four Japanese breeds of premium beef cattle!"

The King's Standard costs $16.75 for a half-pound or $23.75 for a full-pound burger, according to the Kings of Kobe website.

Kings of Kobe Kings of Kobe loading...

Now there is no denying the King's Standard looks and sounds delicious! But is it really the best burger in New York State? Unfortunately, Love Food did not go into any details about how the website selected the best burger in each state.

Here in the Hudson Valley, there are many places to feast on an amazing cheeseburger.

Purestock Purestock loading...

Buzzfeed placed Scatzi's Burger 13th on its list of "21 Juicy Burgers That Will Ruin You For All Other Burgers."

B Welb B Welb/RMC loading...

"A burger at Schatzi is a special treat, because not only does it have 8 ounces of LaFrieda blended burger meat, it also has crispy pork belly, melted cheddar, potato, green onion rosti, Schatzi sauce, and is all sitting between two beautiful toasted pretzel buns," Buzzfeed wrote about the Scatzi's Burger.

Recently, Hudson Valley readers said Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis makes the best burger in the region.

The "Benny Burger" from Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis made the Final Four in the New York Beef Council's best burger competition.

Ben's Fresh/FB Ben's Fresh/FB loading...

The "Benny Burger" ended up finishing third. The burger from Ben's Fresh was also honored with the People's Choice Award, thanks to an online vote.

The New York Beef Council named Syracuse’s Ale `n Angus Pub, with their newly created “Hot `n Smokey Candied Bacon Burger” as the best burger in New York State for 2021.

New York Beef Council New York Beef Council loading...

The burger was created just for the competition, according to the New York Beef Council.

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!

25 Must Try Pizza Places in the Hudson Valley Here are some of our must-try places to grab a slice in the Hudson Valley:

25 Wineries and Breweries to Visit in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley is known for its amazing wineries and breweries. Here is a list of 25 worth checking out!