Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in New York Soar Past 1,000

Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed over 400 more coronavirus cases in New York, including a number of new cases in the Hudson Valley.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced over 439 more confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 1,374 confirmed cases in New York State. 12 New Yorkers have died from the virus and about 20 percent are hospitalized, officials say.

Cuomo also announced 157 new confirmed cases in Westchester County, nine new cases in Rockland County, six news cases in Dutchess County and four new cases in Orange County.

There are now 380 confirmed cases in Westchester County, 22 in Rockland County, 15 in Orange County and 16 in Dutchess County. Ulster County, which had seven confirmed cases on Monday, didn't make the updated "County Top 10" list.

Cuomo provided graphic with the number of confirmed cases from the "Top 10" counties in New York: