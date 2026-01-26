Confidence Grows For Major Nor’easter In Hudson Valley, New York

Just after a historic storm buried the Hudson Valley, forecasters are already tracking another possible threat for next weekend.

As Hudson Valley residents started to dig out from Sunday’s historic snowstorm, forecasters shocked us with the warning that they are already watching the next potential threat.

Confidence Grows For Weekend Nor'easter In Hudson Valley

Yes, seriously.

As reported early this morning, meteorologist Ben Noll says forecast models he trusts have taken a “stormier turn” for next weekend, with several now showing a nor’easter forming near the East Coast that could impact the Hudson Valley.

"Reliable forecast models have taken a stormier turn for next weekend, and several of them show a nor’easter forming near the East Coast and impacting the Hudson Valley," Noll wrote on Facebook Monday morning.

Hudson Valley Weather Agrees

Hudson Valley Weather is now also waving a warning flag.

In a recent update, the popular local forecast team said attention is now turning to “a strong signal for the end of this week into next,” promising more details soon.

Weather Apps Starting To Hint At Trouble

Some weather apps are now starting to hint at trouble for this coming weekend.

According to Google Weather, Orange and Ulster counties are currently projected to see about 9.5 inches of snow late Saturday night into Sunday, with more than 10 inches possible in Dutchess County. Most of that snowfall is expected to come on Sunday.

Google forecasts, powered by Gemini Nano, pull data from major global agencies including NOAA, the UK’s Met Office, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, and Japan’s Meteorological Agency.

Forecasters stress this is still many days out, meaning these numbers will likely change. For the better, or the worse.

But the forecast is enough to raise eyebrows across the Hudson Valley, especially with deep snow already on the ground from Sunday’s system and brutally cold temperatures settling in for the week.

Another heavy snow event on top of that could mean renewed travel problems, delayed cleanup efforts, and another rough weekend for anyone hoping to catch a break from winter.

